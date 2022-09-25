Finding Balance, Burgers, Beach Time + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Reacher star Alan Ritchson, who broke 240 lbs (and Instagram).
Chef Ronnie Woo kept his diet balanced:
Miguel Aquino put his chill on display:
Olympian Brett Morse showed off his big and tall dad-bod goodness:
Nyle DiMarco grabbed the grapes in the French countryside:
Matthew Camp had a range of opinions about this selfie:
Bruno’s beach day in Portugal:
Okkar Min Maung played the staring game:
Out country music artist Hayden Joseph enjoyed the Las Vegas Strip:
Bruno Baba offered these lessons in happiness:
Dr. Marco on following your heart:
Rich Burns found a chill moment after being honored with the 2022 Humanitas Prize for his web series, The Disappointments.
This is Thai’s TGIF face:
Sam Cushing was ready for a run:
Sterling Walker geared up for Folsom Fest in San Francisco: