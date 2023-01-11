Finding Prince Charming? More Like Finding Prince Douchebag

One-time reality tv ‘star’ Robert Sepúlveda Jr. is showing off his true colors, and these colors reek of transphobia, after what looks like being rejected online by someone he was interested in. It also looks like the Finding Prince Charming star is the account holder of an ‘anonymous’ Twitter account supposedly operated by “a married straight dude with a wild, kinky edge!”

The very messy story is brought to us by Mirko Kovac, known online as The Trans Wolf. Kovac relayed the dismaying story to his almost 38k followers explaining that he was being harassed and verbally abused by “the anonymous transphobe from my previous posts is the straight ‘LGBTQ+ activist'”

Said activist is Robert Sepulveda Jr, who starred as Prince Charming in LogoTV’s Finding Prince Charming in 2016. That show was not without controversy as it came to light after the show premiered that Sepulveda had a past background in escorting. [Sex work is work btw, no slut shaming here]

So…today I came forward after it was brought to my attention that the anonymous transphobe from my previous posts is the straight “LGBTQ+ activist” #RobertSepúlvedaJr. pic.twitter.com/Omk6CVt42u — Mirko Kovač (@thetranswolf) January 11, 2023

After receiving messages from @UCXL10 Kovac responded, “Heyo, not sure what kinda hot interactions between a gay man and someone who is straight? I’m confused. I have zero interest in entertaining someone’s fantasy at my expense or emotional labor.” And here’s where Sepúlveda shows those true colors first responding “just reply back how’s it going,” then,

“The fuck are you talking about you have sex on camera lol. Whatever anger u have about life is ur own. I was being friendly. And if you haven’t forgotten, you have a fucking pussy you’re a woman, so get the fuck over it.”

According to Out magazine, Sepúlveda was identified through detective work by Kovac,

“In other slides, Kovac transposed images from the anonymous Twitter account with images from Sepúlveda’s publicly available and verified Instagram account. He pointed out identical blankets, as well as similarities in the backyard decor. And though this all seemed quite compelling, it was Sepúlveda himself who confirmed he ran the account which has since gone private and removed all photo and video uploads.” Photos connecting his anon twitter and personal Instagram pic.twitter.com/LA4tOIq8h1 — Mirko Kovač (@thetranswolf) January 11, 2023

“Prince Charming” keeps the hate-fueled rhetoric going all the while mentioning the apparently ample size of his girth in the same sentence, what a keeper! Kovac has since blocked his one-time admirer as many of his followers share the story to call out transphobia. Do better Sepúlveda.

what happened to @thetranswolf is so sad and disappointing! The vile TRANSPHOBIC & Slut/Kinkshaming rhetoric spilled by RSJ is so disturbing and unacceptable! I’m so sorry & I hope all trans folks feel seen and loved on. RSJ lacks self love, and it shows lol — FIT FEMBOY OF SALE 25% OFF 🧚🏿‍♂️😈💪🏿 (@sweetlifesmith) January 11, 2023

He has always been problematic. When he got exposed for lying about being an escort on that gay “love” show that failed. He ranted and attacked and threatened to sue everyone 😂 — Mark (@MarkJCampbell) January 11, 2023

People talking about the “straight” I bet he did this profile like this to attract gays that fetishize about “straight” guys. — Gabriel Barbosa (@gabribarbo) January 11, 2023

“being moody because of ur hormones” jesus fucking christ — 🤘 (@meowchop) January 11, 2023

Wow… sorry you are dealing with this. How can this guy claim to “love” his “trans family members” while being so blatantly transphobic to another person? It’s almost as if any “love” he might have for any trans person in his life is completely conditional. 🙄 — 🔞 FTM Fantasy 🔞 (3.2k) (@ftmfantasy) January 11, 2023

What a hypocrite. Suddenly you look at all of his self-branding stuff in a whole other light. pic.twitter.com/8icZSZMnZ8 — Swingster (@Swingster5) January 11, 2023

Sources: Out