Finding Your Happy Place + Pup Dads + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the past week starting with Levi Conely snuggling into nature…

…as Ali was feeling the sunset:

Derrick Henry was sporting Superman curls and super-size biceps:

Facundo Rodriguez was feeling romantical:

Tyler James pondered pensively about the path to good things:

Jozea is getting his Cancun on:

Elliott Norris might have found his happy place:

Anthony remembers the Stiff record label:

Ryan Walker is boycotting pants for the weekend:

Chef Ronnie Woo doubled down on Thanksgiving leftovers:

Petr Hollesch’s dog is nearly as big as he is…

…Austin posed in the park with his pooch…

…and Stephen Morgan and Steven Romo’s new addition is a princely pup:

mr. dnsk wanted to cuddle and listen to Britney:

Kevin Davis is feeling the thiccness:

Tom Daley flexed his Olympic bicep:

Shomari Francis celebrated his first YouTube video:

Curt and Josh were just two bears in Puerto Vallarta having a good time:

Dave Rich went for a swim…

… and Thara took a shower before calling it a night: