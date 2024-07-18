Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo’s Hand-Holding Moment

Gaten Matarazzo e Finn Wolfhard juntinhos em Nova York. ✨ pic.twitter.com/4mWUFGYE1M — POPTime (@siteptbr) July 17, 2024

Let’s address the elephant in the room: when can we finally normalize guys walking hand-in-hand without any stigma? In a world where Stranger Things is no stranger to breaking barriers and challenging norms, it’s high time we take a page out of Finn and Gaten’s playbook and embrace a little more hand-holding love.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Elizabeth Yu in New York City. 📸: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/3n6vHdi4jy — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) July 18, 2024

The internet, of course, had a field day with this viral moment. Here are some of the best reactions:

@FanGirl4Life tweeted, “Finn and Gaten holding hands is the purest thing I’ve seen all week. Normalize this NOW! ❤️ #StrangerThings”

A Step Towards Acceptance

Seeing Finn and Gaten casually holding hands is a small yet powerful reminder that affection between friends should be celebrated, not stigmatized. It’s a step towards a more accepting and open-minded society, where everyone can express their friendships freely.

So, let’s take a moment to appreciate this heartwarming gesture and hope it inspires more people to embrace hand-holding without hesitation. After all, a little bit of hand-holding love can go a long way.

Stay tuned for more updates on all your favorite celeb moments and let’s keep pushing for more acceptance and love in the world!