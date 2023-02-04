Finn Wolfhard Shares His Reaction to Noah Schnapp Coming Out

Finn Wolfhard recently opened up about his reaction to ‘Stranger Things’ co-star Noah Schnapp coming out as gay in January via a TikTok video.

Schnapp, who currently has 32.3 million followers on the social media platform, can be seen lip syncing:

“You know what it never was. That Serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it would never be that serious.”

He then shared more about him coming out, writing:

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’”

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” the 18-year-old actor added on the caption, referring to his ‘Stranger Things’ character as Will Byers.

More recently, Wolfhard, who portrays the role of Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, shared about his reaction to his co-star coming out.

“When I saw it, I just had a big smile on my face,” he revealed in an interview with GQ.

The 20-year-old Canadian actor further expressed,

“I was just really proud of him.”

He noted that the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ are his “family,” but they are “not on everyday-text vibes in any way.”

“Do you text your cousins every day? Probably not. We’ll talk on each other’s birthdays. We’ll talk once in a while. But in the same way that family works, if I ever needed anything, they’re there,” Wolfhard expressed.

The two actors’ characters has a ship called “Byler,” and they became one of the most popular shipped couples in ‘Stranger Things.’ Moreover, Schnapp previously confirmed that Will “is gay, and he does love Mike (Wolfhard).”

Source: gaytimes.co.uk