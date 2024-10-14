Finneas Shares a Smooch with Male Guitarist During Concert

Record producer and singer-songwriter Finneas is known for both his solo work and his songwriting skills for his sister, Billie Eilish. He co-wrote and co-produced all the songs on his sister’s latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which includes the chart-topping single ‘Birds of a Feather.’ The album has garnered over 2 billion streams on Spotify in less than two months.

Finneas has been in a relationship with YouTuber Claudia Sulewski since meeting on Raya in 2018. In fact, his song ‘Claudia’ was written the day after he met his long-time partner. However, that didn’t stop Finneas from having a little fun during his concert at Warsaw in Brooklyn on Saturday!

Finneas kisses his guitarist during his concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmkKSCDkco — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2024

While performing with his band, Finneas and his male guitarist shared a playful moment, locking eyes before exchanging a quick smooch. Whether the kiss was platonic or something more, it certainly caught the crowd’s attention! Afterward, both were all smiles, with Finneas playfully shoving his guitarist, keeping the mood light and fun.

JESUS FINNEAS- i- wow pic.twitter.com/vsUlAIsxNy — 𝐿𝐼𝐴 シ | fan account (@morehonestt) October 13, 2024

Photo Credit: @PopBase (X)

It seems like Finneas and Claudia are still going strong, so the kiss was likely all in good fun. Even though Finneas has been with long-time partner Claudia since 2018, he has been open about being an ally. Back in 2020, he left a comment on a fan’s X post that said “Finneas I’m sorry to say it but there’s a little bit of gay in everyone. A little fun fact for you.” To which Finneas replied, “Oh absolutely. Sexuality and sexual orientation is a spectrum.”

Photo Credit: @finneas (X)