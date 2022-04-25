‘Fire Island’ Film is Hot Gay Summer

Sun’s out, buns out–pack your bags and get ready for Hot Gay Summer–the first trailer for the much-anticipated Fire Island movie is here!

The queer rom-com was written by and stars Joel Kim Booster. The film also features a heavy-hitting cast featuring Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Conrad Ricamora, Torian Miller, and Tomás Matos.

Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. The story centers around two best friends, Noah (Booster) and Howie (Yang), who set out to have a legendary week-long summer vacation with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.

Noah and Howie end up mingling with some rich white gays who frequent the island. Fire Island’s version of Mr. Darcy (Ricamora) is introduced to the group when they are invited to a beach house party, where he judges them for their drinking. Jane Austen could never!

In the first trailer, the boys of Fire Island party it up at Low Tea, drink rooftop Prosecco, and look for love among the sea of shirtless men.

Booster told Entertainment Weekly:

I remember it was a real struggle to scrounge up the money to be able to afford to go those first years. But once we got there, it was like a part of myself had been unlocked. I didn’t realize how much weight I was carrying around existing in largely heterosexual spaces.

Fire Island is embedded in a long LGBTQ+ history, serving as an escape for those seeking a place where they can be themselves. It has been the backdrop for films like The Normal Heart, Longtime Companion, Parting Glances, and Last Ferry. In 2017, a reality show centered on a group of gay friends spending the summer in Fire Island, served as a premise for the show with the same name.

Fire Island is directed by Andrew Ahn (Spa Night) and was filmed on location on the island in summer of 2021. The film premieres on June 3 exclusively on Hulu, right on time for Pride Month.

Here’s the official trailer: