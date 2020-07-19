Fire Island Gets The Coffee Table Book Treatment In This Stunning New Pictorial

Whether you prefer The Fire Island Pines or Cherry Grove, the one thing about Fire Island that is absolutely undeniable is the beauty of it. While events like the annual Pines Party, Miss Fire Island the of course, the absolutely legendary Invasion of the Pines garner the lion’s share of the publicity for the island, it definitely is the daily tranquility and scenic beauty that many people fall in love with to begin with, causing them to return year after year to Fire Island.

With that undying passion and love for the community in mind, photographer Koitz (yes, just Koitz) has put together the stunning new coffee table book, Gay Fire Island. The book was put together meticulously and curated over the past fourteen summers in both Cherry Grove as well as the Pines. While Koitz did capture shots of familiar Fire Island locals as well as random revelers, he also was sure to snap shots of people that all of us will be all too familiar with. From capturing Bianca Del Rio (winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6) applying her famed white eyeliner, to the boys of the short-lived Logo reality series Fire Island having an extra cheeky moment together, Koitz captured both the high profile and the everyday visitors and residents of Fire Island.

With work that is both influenced and infused by famed photographers like Robert Mapplethorpe and Duane Michaels, Koitz started his career photographing off-Broadway theater productions, with work appearing in The New York Times, as well as the New York Daily News. He has worked in New York City nightlife extensively, also working for the Fire Island News for four years, which gave him access to the people and places in Fire Island which more than likely, field the creativity for Gay Fire Island.

Check out this gorgeous video montage giving you a unique look at Gay Fire Island

Video Montage by Navarra Television

Check out the website for “Gay Fire Island” for more pictures and purchase information