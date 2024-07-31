Fire Island Pines Gets A Little Hotter As The Cameras Roll

In his new role as Director of Pines Play Studios, Seth Knight, the award-winning performer best known for his work on CockyBoys, RagingStallion, Men.com, Next Door Studios and more, is bringing the heat to the famous gay paradise island.

Pines Play Studios

Pines Play Studios celebrates the vibrant and diverse community of Fire Island Pines. It is an extension of Pines Play, the collection of home goods and apparel that includes the popular Meatrack tank that guys have been sporting this summer.

“Fire Island Pines is an iconic and picturesque location with a rich history and a vibrant LGBTQ+ community,” says long-time Fire Island Pines resident Dennis Kenney who founded the brand with his husband, Steve McGee. Both are executive producers for Pines Play Studios. “Basing our studio here allows us to capture the essence of the island and its unique atmosphere.”

For Your Viewing Pleasure

Pines Play Studios content ranges in its level of explicitness, from engaging SFW media that highlights the island’s fun and adventurous spirit, to very steamy NSFW adult content. “Our films are artistic interpretations that blend reality with creativity,” Kenney adds.

Seth Knight is in charge of rounding up the guys. He scouts rising stars in the adult industry, as well as new faces that he discovers on the island via Grindr and similar apps.

The current Pines Play Studios lineup includes Damian Night, a popular gay porn star whose athletic build and bootylicious behind has been featured on Men.com, Next Door Studios, and SayUncle. There is also Drew Taylor, an All-American dream boat who is fresh to the adult scene.

Lucas Leon has risen quickly in the adult film industry due to his boy-next-door charm and quirky persona. He was named Andrew Christian’s Trophy Boy and enjoys engaging with fans on social media. He also embraces a love for cosplay and video games.

Spencer Cole, Christian Van Nordan, Tyler Reese, and Jax Phoenix are popular content creators and Jordan Starr is the Best Newcomer Grabby Award-winner.

Serg Shepard is an internationally renowned model and photographer based in New York with an avid fanbase on social media. He is a passionate advocate and activist for his home country of Ukraine.

“We’re always on the lookout for playful guys,” Seth Knight says. He encourages interested men to complete the application process on the website.

Year Round Fun

The Fire Island Pines funs will continue way past the season. “When summer is over, Pines Play Studios will keep the momentum going by filming in homes on the island that are open all year long,” says Kenney. “We’re planning shoots to celebrate all the holidays, including Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Valentine’s Day. A lot happens on Fire Island Pines in the off-season that many people do not know about. It will give us an opportunity to offer unique and exciting content throughout the year!”

Follow Pines Play Studios on Instagram and X. Visit PinesPlay.net.