First Gay Married Couple Introduced on ‘Sesame Street’

Chalk up another win for inclusivity and representation. The much-beloved long-running children’s show Sesame Street has introduced three new characters. In a first for the show and the genre, a married gay couple, with their daughter are moving into Sesame Street. The characters Dave, Frank, and Mia made their debut in a special episode titled “Family Day.”

As a gay man with a husband and two beautiful children, I’m so proud of this! All I can say is, IT’S ABOUT TIME! https://t.co/ArqM6bpFcV — Hugh Michael Horace Dancy-Evans (@DancyEvans) June 18, 2021

Alan Muraoka, who directed the episode expressed how excited he was for people to see the episode and the depiction of a modern family who just happens to be gay. He posted this to his Facebook,

Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

Sesame Street has a history of supporting the LGBTQ community, most notably hiring very out and proud celebrities to be part of the show. Thirty years ago that was unheard of; the sheer visibility was important and much needed. Change doesn’t happen overnight and each victory, each “first” milestone we pass brings us closer to true equality.

Earlier this month, Sesame Street posted a Pride Month message with rainbow-colored muppets. LGBTQ Nation reported that,

On Thursday evening, the social media channels of the long-running PBS educational children’s show Sesame Street posted a message in support of Pride Month. The rainbow-colored image showed Muppets holding hands and the message, “On our street, we accept all, we love all, and we respect all. Happy #PrideMonth!”

**THIS will get 3M’s knickers in a twist! ( Millions Mom March, all 1 of her!) *** Sesame Street introduces married gay couple with a daughter https://t.co/bdLotiCk3G — Happy to Be Biden’s America! (Welcome to Gilead)🕎 (@VictoriaH1962) June 19, 2021

Sesame Street premiered in 1969 and can now be viewed in over 140 countries. Full episodes can be streamed on HBO Max. To see the “Family Story” watch the video below. Thank you Big Bird, Oscar, and everyone who calls Sesame Street home for being LGBTQ Allies!

Sources – LGBTQ Nation,