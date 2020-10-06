First Lady Calls Stormy Daniels A ‘Porn Hooker’ … The XXX Film Star’s Response Was Brutal!

Stephanie Wolkoff has been on a roll lately, dropping audio nuggets of Melania Trump that show the First Lady is as awful as her husband. Wollkoff is Melania Trump’s former best friend and advisor who dropped a tell-all book a few weeks ago, exposing some of the betrayal and treachery she claims to have endured during her short-lived time in the White House.

But even more salacious than her book is the secretly recorded audio of phonecalls Wolkoff made between her and the First Lady. Last week we got to hear shocking audio of Melania swearing at Christmas and mocking the caged kids at the border. It wasn’t too surprising really to me because I have never bought into the notion that Melania was an innocent bystander in that marriage. She has been complicit every step of the way.

So it was not that jarring at all to hear her yell, “F**K Christmas stuff and decoration!”

Melania Trump: “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?… What about the children (in cages)? Give me a fucking break.” #BeBest #MelaniaTapes pic.twitter.com/supUcJYXW3 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) October 2, 2020

Last night Wolkoff released new audio from 2018. Melania flipped out over the media hoopla ignited by Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who claimed she had an affair with Trump shortly after Melania had given birth to son Barron. In the recorded conversation, Melania expressed anger over Stormy Daniels landing a Vogue cover story shot by the legendary photographer Annie Leibowitz. At the time of that Vogue September 2018 issue, Stormy had become the new, outspoken media darling who Trump on blast for the hush money she alleges he paid her to keep their sexual relations under wraps.

In the audio, Melania says:

“Go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker, and she will be in one of the issues. ” In a confused response, Wolkoff asks and clarifies “porn hooker?” to which Melania answers, “Stormy!”

Drip drip drip. New leaked Melania tapes were just released exclusively on today’s Mea Culpa Podcast with Michael Cohen. Melania calls Stormy Daniels a “porn hooker” and more. pic.twitter.com/j6oK0ruND6 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 5, 2020

As to be expected, once the no-nonsense Daniels heard about being called a “Porn hooker” by Melania Trump, her response swift and savage:

Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a "hooker" I'll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul…and I'm legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 6, 2020

…and obviously, Melania is now running around somewhere bald because, honey THAT, was a legendary wig snatch!