First Look at Gay ‘Golden Girls’ Sitcom: Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane

As we reported, Ryan Murphy is producing a Golden Girls-like sitcom starring out actors Matt Bomer and Nathan Lane. This new twist on the classic roommate sitcom is set for Hulu, with Murphy at the helm and written by Will & Grace creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan.

The first images of the gay Golden Girls ‘Mid Century Modern‘ sitcom have now been revealed. The iconic Linda Lavin, who plays the ‘Sofia’ character, posted the images on her Instagram along with a brief video clip of the cast taking their bows to enthusiastic applause.

According to Variety, “Bomer will take on the ditzy Rose-like character, played by Betty White in the original Golden Girls, with Lane taking on the Dorothy (Bea Arthur) of the bunch. Linda Lavin (Alice, Elsbeth) will play Lane’s mother, a la the original Sophia.” The series will follow three best friends (“gay gentlemen of a certain age”) living their golden years together in the oh-so-gay mecca of Palm Springs.

