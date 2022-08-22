First Look: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’

In an official announcement made my Netflix, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 Knives Out, will be released globally on the streaming service December 23.

The film will also premiere in select theaters on a date to be announced.

Although plot details remain under wraps, Glass Onion is set to see Daniel Craig return as Southern private detective Benoit Blanc, who is investigating a completely separate mystery from the original film. When tech billionaire Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. After someone turns up dead, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?

Rian Johnson returns as writer and director. In a new interview with Netflix Tudum, he explains that Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name.

“I’m always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,” he says. “This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that’s clear. I’ll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There’s got to be some good glass songs. I was like, “Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?” The first thing that came up, because I’m a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’”

In addition to Craig and Norton, Glass Onion also stars Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, and Ethan Hawke.

Stay up-to-date with Glass Onion on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.