First Look: Official ‘Queer as Folk’ Trailer

It’s been 23 years since British series Queer as Folk captivated audiences and 17 years since the American series left queer hearts everywhere with indescribable gut-wrenching emotions. It was a coming of age story like never before with formative storytelling that saved as many lives as it entertained.

Now, the long-awaited reboot of Queer as Folk is finally upon us, and a new generation of queer hearts are about to be won over. The vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series created by Russell T. Davies, Queer as Folk explores a diverse group of friends in New Orleans whose lives are transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Russell T. Davies, Executive Producer and Creator of the original British series says:

I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago! As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds – with new enemies and new allies – and there was so much to be said. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry – everything a queer show should be.

The first look at the Queer as Folk trailer has just dropped and it shows the circle of friends living their lives at their safe space with a familiar name, Babylon.

Stephen Dunn, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, Director of the new series says:

I wanted to create a new groundbreaking version of this show for this moment. Our new Queer as Folk is set in New Orleans — one of the most unique queer communities in North America – and I am immensely proud that the new series is comprised of an electric ensemble of fresh characters that mirror the modern global audience. If there’s one person who is able to see Queer as Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done. In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.

The series features Devin Way (he/him) as Brodie (he/him), a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community; Fin Argus (they/them) as Mingus (he/him/they/them), a cocky high schooler whose confidence belies their lack of real world experience; Jesse James Keitel (she/her) as Ruthie (she/her), a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up; CG (they/them) as Shar (they/them), a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood; Johnny Sibilly (he/him) as Noah (he/him), a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems; Ryan O’Connell (he/him) as Julian (he/him), a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence. O’Connell also serves as a writer and co-executive producer.

Guest stars include: Kim Cattrall (she/her); Juliette Lewis (she/her); Ed Begley Jr. (he/him); Armand Fields (they/them); Chris Renfro (they/them); Eric Graise (he/him); Sachin Bhatt (he/him); Benito Skinner (he/him); Nyle DiMarco (he/him); Lukas Gage (he/him); Megan Stalter (she/her); Olli Haaskivi (he/him); and Calvin Seabrooks (he/him).

Queer as Folk premieres on Peacock June 9.

Check out the official first trailer for Queer as Folk: