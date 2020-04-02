HOT

First Look: The Stars Of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series “Hollywood” Are Revealed

Since the premise and the cast were both first announced, Ryan Murphy’s latest storytelling foray, the upcoming Netflix limited series Hollywood, was beyond eagerly anticipated. Today, Netflix released the first looks of the cast, revealing both who they are portraying, as well as some of the stunning old Hollywood costumes they are wearing. The show takes place post-World War II, as a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors both try to make it in Hollywood. Broadway.com reports that “the story blends fact and fiction to ask what would happen if these entertainment professionals could overcome the race, gender and power barriers that plagued the industry during that time (and still continues today)”.

The series stars entertainment titans like Patti LuPone, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Jim Parsons, Holland Taylor and Joe Mantello, as well as screen actors David Corenswet, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Jake Picking and Maude Apatow. Hollywood drops on Netflix on May 1, and contains seven glamour drenched episodes. 

Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg in “Hollywood.” (Photos Courtesy Saeed Adyan/Netflix)
Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman and Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley
Jim Parsons as Henry Willson
Darren Criss as Raymond Ansley, Jeremy Pope as Archie Coleman, David Corenswet as Jack Castello, and Jake Picking as Rock Hudson
Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg, Dylan McDermott as Ernie, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid and Samara Weaving as Claire Wood
Joe Mantello as Dick Samuels, Holland Taylor as Ellen Kincaid, Harriet Harris as Eleanor Roosevelt, and Patti LuPone as Avis Amberg

