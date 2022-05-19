First Look: ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3

The third season of Netflix’s hit series The Umbrella Academy is right around the corner, and the streaming service has dropped the official trailer, along with brand-new first look images.

According to a news release, season three will pick up where season two left off. The Umbrellas comeback home after preventing a doomsday in 1963, but as soon as they return to present-day, that are faced with the threat of the Sparrows. Of course, this is not going to be easy.

“Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns,” the release says. “Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The cast of season three will include Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves), Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves), Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves), and Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves).

Members of the Sparrow Academy will include Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), and Jayme (Cazzie David).

Season three of The Umbrella Academy premieres Wednesday, June 22, on Netflix.

Watch the trailer and scroll through more photos below.

