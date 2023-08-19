Fitness Hashtag Taken Over by Big “Muscles”

Do you still use Twitter?

The social media platform was already on a decline long before Elon Musk purchased it in 2022. Heavy hitters like Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok were putting a serious dent in its user logins. Unless you have a strong fanbase there, it’s an outdated way of communicating with followers and by now you’ve probably lost your coveted blue checkmark.

It’s a shit storm, really. Elon’s dictatorship has further turned Twitter users into refugees on other platforms.

…Unless you have a big dick.

Somehow, someway, large cocks have taken over the fitness hashtag (#fitness) on Twitter. If you look for body progression tips, work out plans or just muscle photos in general, then you’ll be rewarded with dozens of photos containing tastefully covered – or not – wieners to make your mouth water.

I’ve done the “difficult” research of compiling some examples for your viewing pleasure. However, you’ll have to search the fitness hashtag on Twitter yourself to find the explicit versions – like this one or this one.

Enjoy. And you’re welcome.

Only RT if you can handle me 😈 #fitness pic.twitter.com/gMNG7q0ZG6 — Haluk2 Savcen2 (@26515Haluk2) August 18, 2023

Only RT if you can handle me 😈 #fitness pic.twitter.com/aYCp3qxVlR — Durukan Okutan (@29017Okutan) August 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/93096Korcak/status/1692683053485731912