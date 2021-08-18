Fitnessgayz is this Week’s Hottie

If you’re a regular Instagram user, you may have already seen a meme created or shared by Fitnessgayz, an account that has amassed over 343K followers. The account has side-splitting content that includes everything from queer pop culture references to humorous political snapshots that are timely and seen by tens of thousands.

But what you may not know is that the account is run by Benjamin Gonzales, a 35-year-old personal trainer and THOT who uses his sense of humor and appreciation for all things thirsty to curate a meme account as well as a super sexy personal account (Benjaminbenz). Gonzales, who hails from San Francisco, is a gay who knows what gays like, especially when he posts followers’ secret confessions that get hot and heavy.

It is Gonzales’ knack for content creation and incredible bod that makes Fitnessgayz this week’s Instinct Hottie.

Get to know Benjamin Gonzales (Fitnessgayz / Benjaminbenz) and see if you can satisfy that unquenchable thirst:

INSTINCT: How did you get into fitness?

BENJAMIN GONZALES: Being gay and vain. JK. Maybe just a little I was an athlete in high school and fitness has always been important to me. I became a personal trainer because I wanted to help change people’s mindsets when it comes to their health and fitness.

INSTINCT: What made you start creating content and memes? Which meme started it all for you?

BG: I’ve always been a silly person and love to make people laugh. I have a dirty sense of humor and I wanted to share that with the world. I started creating memes because memes have always been a good escape when you’re feeling down/depressed. Memes are also a great way to express yourself (in a funny way).

INSTINCT: What has been the meme that has gotten the most attention?

BG: My “lockdown/quarantine” memes got a lot of attention in 2020. We were all going through so much this last year and memes were a great way to escape from reality and a great way to see the world in a humorous way

INSTINCT: What’s something about you that most people wouldn’t know?

BG: I’m actually an introvert and a shy person. I guess you wouldn’t think that when you see my social media. I also prefer to top because bottoming hurts

INSTINCT: What brings you joy?

BG: “Long walks on the beach, big dicks, and fried chicken” -Jujubee Definitely seeing people laugh and being able to make a difference (in mental health and fitness) brings me joy

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

BG: I think the most attractive part about myself is my sense of humor and finding the funny in every situation.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are physically complimented on the most?

BG: Depends who’s complimenting me but old ladies love my hair. Tops compliment me on my ass and bottoms compliment me on my personality.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

BG: Confidence and having a sense of humor is sexy.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment in your life thus far?

BG: The proudest moment in my life is when I started my own personal training business and became my own boss. Nothing like being the CE-hOe of your own company.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

BG: I want to travel and experience different cultures when the panini is over. I also want to make Fitnessgayz a brand.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship? Or are you not looking?

BG: I’ve been with my partner for 13 years. The best part of my relationship is that he also laughs at my jokes. If he didn’t, I don’t think our relationship would’ve lasted this long. All joking aside, he’s my biggest cheerleader and supporter.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Monster in Law

Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Michael B. Jordan

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Chips!

If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Lady Gaga – Fame Monster



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

BG: “she’s got a point, she’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment. Now come now” – Wendy Williams I’m grateful and honored. Thank you so much!

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

BG: Let’s end this pandemic together and get vaccinated!

Follow Benjamin Gonzales (Fitnessgayz / Benjaminbenz) on Instagram and Twitter for your daily dose of cheeky humor, debauchery, and dicks. Just kidding–maybe.