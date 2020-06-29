‘Fleabag’ Just Got Another Openly LGBTQ Actor

Another actor has decided to come out this Pride Month. This time, the face and name behind the coming out post belongs to Ben Aldridge.

To streaming service fans, Aldridge is known for playing the “Arsehole Guy” on Amazon Prime’s Fleabag and Batman/Bruce Wayne’s father Thomas Wayne on Epix’s Pennyworth series.

But, the reason we’re talking about him today is that he recently came out through an Instagram post. In the post, Aldridge included a group of photos including a picture of the Gay Liberation Front at London’s Leicester Square in 1972 and a photo of Marsha P Johnson and Sylvia Rivera walking in New York City’s 1973 Pride parade. Aldridge also shared a black and white video of him kissing another man.

But that’s not all, to caption the post, Aldridge wrote:

“The journey to pride was a long one for me. I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for.”

While he chose not to label himself, this is the first time that Ben Aldridge has publicly addressed his sexuality as anything other than straight. In addition, he now joins his fellow Fleabag star Andrew Scott, who played the “hot priest,” as an openly LGBTQ actor on the dark comedy.

Ben Aldridge, Andrew Scott and Phoebe Waller-Bridge helping out in the https://t.co/ho5dM5f5Ov shop in December.

Head to Ben’s IG for more info on how we can help right now 🖤https://t.co/wexPOnskG9 pic.twitter.com/MWwGUVvwzg — Aldridge Army (@AldridgeArmy) March 21, 2020

We’re happy that Ben Aldridge shared his truth with the world and joins the growing list of celebrities creating LGBTQ representation.