Flex Friday + Camera Angles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Chase Carlson, who celebrated International Jockstrap Appreciation Day in style:
Kevin Carnell would be the pool boy that improves every view:
Beau Butler worked the angles:
Zachary Darnley knows how to drape a towel:
Dani Garrido and Vallaryon ask the age old question: banana or peach?
Chef Ronnie Woo had breakfast in the Maldives:
News guy Steven Romo recognized Star Wars Day:
Josh Mair was clean and lean in the great outdoors:
Caleb Marshall popped in pink in Palm Springs:
Jeff Ribeiro brought the furry goodness:
Kevin Davis was on point for Flex Friday:
Joel Weineke said good night from the Canary Islands:
Elliott Norris checked his progress:
Samuel Ook kicked it around a bit (click for video):