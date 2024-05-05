Flex Friday + Camera Angles + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Chase Carlson, who celebrated International Jockstrap Appreciation Day in style:

Advertisement

Kevin Carnell would be the pool boy that improves every view:

Beau Butler worked the angles:

Advertisement

Zachary Darnley knows how to drape a towel:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido and Vallaryon ask the age old question: banana or peach?

Advertisement

Chef Ronnie Woo had breakfast in the Maldives:

News guy Steven Romo recognized Star Wars Day:

Advertisement

Josh Mair was clean and lean in the great outdoors:

Advertisement

Caleb Marshall popped in pink in Palm Springs:

Advertisement

Jeff Ribeiro brought the furry goodness:

Kevin Davis was on point for Flex Friday:

Advertisement

Joel Weineke said good night from the Canary Islands:

Advertisement

Elliott Norris checked his progress:

Samuel Ook kicked it around a bit (click for video):