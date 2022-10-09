Flex Friday, Tighty-Whities Traffic Stop + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with fireman Logan saying ‘good morning’…

Zac and Grandy created a tighty-whities traffic stop in Las Vegas:

Pierre Vuala is feeling fall in Miami:

Thara knows when he’s found his light at the gym:

Bremen Menelli shared his body paint transformation:

Sam Cushing bought his first home:

Just two fur balls of affection:

Out music man Tom Goss shot his new calendar:

Nathan’s PS5 won out over laundry day:

Brandon Kyle Goodman dropped by ‘Watch What Happens Live:’

It was a ‘flex Friday’ kinda day for Kevin Davis:

Miguel Aquino cleaned up nice:

Out pro footballer Josh Cavallo living his true colors:

Proving you can still be in love even if you don’t see eye to eye:

Gay Uncle Mario offers his special tip on coming out + more memes:

Max Emerson was feeling horn-y:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)