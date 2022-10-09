Flex Friday, Tighty-Whities Traffic Stop + More

by
Fireman Logan says 'good morning'
Fireman Logan says ‘good morning’ (via Instagram)

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with fireman Logan saying ‘good morning’…

Zac and Grandy created a tighty-whities traffic stop in Las Vegas:

Pierre Vuala is feeling fall in Miami:

Thara knows when he’s found his light at the gym:

Bremen Menelli shared his body paint transformation:

Sam Cushing bought his first home:

Just two fur balls of affection:

Out music man Tom Goss shot his new calendar:

Nathan’s PS5 won out over laundry day:

Brandon Kyle Goodman dropped by ‘Watch What Happens Live:’

It was a ‘flex Friday’ kinda day for Kevin Davis:

Miguel Aquino cleaned up nice:

Out pro footballer Josh Cavallo living his true colors:

Proving you can still be in love even if you don’t see eye to eye:

Gay Uncle Mario offers his special tip on coming out + more memes:

Max Emerson was feeling horn-y:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

 

