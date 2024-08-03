Florent Manaudou Wins Gold in Paris & Makes Our Pulse Race

Il me fait mouiller.

Florent Manaudou, age 33, made history on Friday when he earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s 50-meter freestyle. This certified him as the first swimmer to earn a medal at four consecutive Olympics. Yes, king!

Advertisement

Hailing from France and standing at 6’6″ tall, Florent competes in the freestyle, butterfly and backstroke categories after playing for Energy Standard Swim Club. He’s also a former Junior Swimming Champion, French army veteran and was officially knighted by The French National Order.

I mean, he’s obviously an incredibly talented swimmer and now iconic athlete, but the world – or at least the world by gay men – is talking about how attractive he is. Really, I’m impressed by his mobility and agility with that much muscle mass on him. Makes his achievements all the more remarkable without the typical swimmers’ build.

Just look at those abs!

Advertisement

His previous Olympic medals include the gold at London in 2012, two silver medals at Rio in 2016 and the silver medal at Japan in 2020.

Unfortunately, Florent announced that this is his last performance at the Olympics, so it seems like you’ll have to follow his Instagram account if you want to see his handsome face and rockin’ body on the daily.

Source: Queerty

Advertisement