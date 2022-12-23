Florida City Meeting Gets Visit From Funds-Seeking Dominatrix

Where does your tax money go? Do you reap the rewards? Have you ever asked the city to use its money for something you want?

Put all of those together, mix it up and give it a splash of FLORIDA and you get this viral city hall meeting.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a great city to be in. It’s in the most diverse county in the state and boasts one of the most accepting, active, and largest LGBTQ+ communities in the nation. It takes all kinds to make the world go round and you’ll see all those kinds in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Area.

During Tuesday evening’s commission meeting, a Miss Crave had asked to speak. A local dominatrix, she spoke during public comments to suggest setting aside $250,000 from the city’s nearly $1 million contract with Waste Management to go towards a dungeon. I am not sure we should have mixed Waste Management and a dungeon, but $1 million is $1 million.

Miss Crave (we’re guessing on the spelling) told the meeting’s atendees that they could call her mistress. Mistress was dressed in a full leather bodysuit, high heels, and a leather mask with openings for her mouth and her braid. Her statement to the council:

“I do find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain, hiding that condom I know you use to cheat on your spouse with, so I propose that you use a quarter of that [million] to support doms and subs in Broward County — to build a dungeon created for us by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens. In closing, do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon. You are dismissed.”

If you don’t ask for what you want, you’ll never know if you’ll be able to get it.

Here’s the actual footage of the meeting cropped to start when Miss Crave, excuse me, Mistress is asked if she still desires to speak.

Mayor Dean Trantalis (a fellow gay man) thanked her for her time and wished her a happy holiday. What more could you do than to thank her for her presence, her exercising her right as a citizen.

What more could you do? “Do any other districts have a dungeon?” asked Commissioner Steve Glassman. Some other banter occurred back and forth about possible existing dungeons, but none were said to exist.

The commission voted to pass the motion — but without earmarking money for a dungeon.

There are many other options that we know of that activities may and do occur at. The Ramrod and The Eagle are festive where as Club Fort Lauderdale, Clubhouse II, and 3 2 1 Slammer are more well-known for more physical and interactive activities.