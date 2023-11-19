Flying First Class, Enjoying EDC + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Marius Bohn, who activated his ‘chill mood’ and was ready for the weekend.

Advertisement

Felipe wondered if it was getting too hot? Let’s just say “Too hot” is a relative term…

No one at our local pumpkin patch ever looks like this:

Advertisement

Gustavo used his special powers to get over Hump Day:

Advertisement

Chris Salvatore flew first class:

Advertisement

Quinton and Que look way cozy:

Cover model Kevin Davis went “leather biker dad” for a recent shoot:

Advertisement

Karl Schmid stayed in bed just a bit longer:

Advertisement

Tommy had a great weekend meeting new peeps at EDC Orlando…

Advertisement

…while George and Juan got their EDC lip-lock on:

Who wouldn’t want to snuggle up to Grant in a comfy bear jumper?

Advertisement

Feeling sexy, Jordan ditched the shirt. We approve…

Advertisement

Ian Parks is leaning down to make room for Thanksgiving gains:

Advertisement

Matteo and his bestie took a nap:

Raynald says it’s the mirror that’s dirty, not his mind:

Advertisement

Ivan finally got his Alaska snowfall:

Advertisement

Evan Lamicella got dressed: