Flying High, Pretty Eyes And Lots Of Hot Guys

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Jesus because we like his eyes.
Lucho showed off his 35°C weather:
Choreographer Locky Brownlie spent Thanksgiving in paradise:
Ali cruised in Abu Dhabi:
Rhino Robbie brought some color and light (and gusto) to the gym…
…while beach workouts put a smile on Shomari Francis’s face:
Sam Cushing looked great in grey at the gym:
Matteo shared thoughts from the shower room…
…while Dace was in his Scorpio element:
Corey Andrew was feeling blue – in a good way:
Matthew Camp served up his take on “seamen life:”
Ivan in Alaska found his “Self-Care Sunday” vibe:
Chris Salvatore announced the pre-sale for his 2023 calendar:
Now THIS is quite the greeting:
Honestly, we don’t know what’s going on here, but we watched it a few times:
Omar Sharif Jr. flew in style on Emirates Airline:
With everyone playing around with the AI photo filter, Bruno Baba embraced reality.
And Surfbearla waxed wise on aging: