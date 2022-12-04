Flying High, Pretty Eyes And Lots Of Hot Guys

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Jesus because we like his eyes.

Lucho showed off his 35°C weather:

Choreographer Locky Brownlie spent Thanksgiving in paradise:

Ali cruised in Abu Dhabi:

Rhino Robbie brought some color and light (and gusto) to the gym…

…while beach workouts put a smile on Shomari Francis’s face:

Sam Cushing looked great in grey at the gym:

Matteo shared thoughts from the shower room…

…while Dace was in his Scorpio element:

Corey Andrew was feeling blue – in a good way:

Matthew Camp served up his take on “seamen life:”

Ivan in Alaska found his “Self-Care Sunday” vibe:

Chris Salvatore announced the pre-sale for his 2023 calendar:

Now THIS is quite the greeting:

Honestly, we don’t know what’s going on here, but we watched it a few times:

Omar Sharif Jr. flew in style on Emirates Airline:

With everyone playing around with the AI photo filter, Bruno Baba embraced reality.

And Surfbearla waxed wise on aging: