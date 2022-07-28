We recently visited Las Vegas for a quick getaway, and decided to check out the newest attraction. FlyOver Las Vegas uses an immersive, state of the art technology that lets you dip and glide over awe-inspiring vistas, all without leaving The Strip. My husband, who is afraid of heights, thought this was the next best thing, so we decided to experience the FlyOver.

Walking in from the strip, we were greeted by team members welcoming us to the attraction. There are two rides currently available – The Real Wild West and Iceland. We suggest doing the two rides as to maximize the discounts and also because each ride is unique and will give you an amazing experience. After getting our tickets, we walked down a hallway, muting the sounds of The Strip, and into an immersive world of desert and ice. There was a bar and lounge area for ticket holders to wait for the rides and lockers were available in the lobby for our belongings.

When it was time to go in, we walked to another room, watched a video about the ride and some safety instructions, then we were ushered into our final room for the ride.

The ride was realistic and interactive with the wondrous scenery and rolling vistas. It gives a believable sensation of flight with the visuals, mist in the air, and the aroma that makes a complete and enjoyable immersive experience.

After the Iceland Experience, we were able to return to and enjoy the bar and lounge area. The Lost Cactus Bar serves signature cocktails which we paired with some delicious bite-size snacks before our next ride.

The Real Wild West Experience was the complete opposite of the icy terrains from the Iceland Experience. We soared over famous tourist attractions, like the Grand Canyon, without having to leave The Strip. It was truly a unique experience being able to glide over nature’s beauties in the midst of the bustling city of Las Vegas.

The FlyOver Las Vegas is located across Las Vegas Boulevard from Park MGM, right next door to Hard Rock Café, and it is open daily from 9 AM to 9 PM.