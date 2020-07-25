Folsom Street Events’ Virtual Celebration Will Still Be Downright Kinky

It shouldn’t come as a surprise at this point that any and all events we used to look forward to going to are now being done digitally. RuPaul’s DragCon and many more large gatherings have had to resort to being streaming only over the past couple of months which has been somewhat of a let down during the COVID-19 world that we are still in.

Luckily the folks at Folsom Street Events are hopefully trying to change that thought process around with their Up Your Alley event that will take place tomorrow, July 26.

Be prepared to enter a digital world filled with straight up debauchery that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. “Up Your Alley® is for real players – where leatherfolk rule the internet. Show up and show out in your gear: leather, rubber, or whatever gets you off,” their official Instagram post reads. Woof!

It takes place tomorrow from 11am to 6pm and will include everything from incredible DJ’s, shopping and education from their exhibitors, BDSM demos and so much more. Perhaps you can host a social-distancing friendly get-together while all the madness is happening in front of your computer or cell phone screen.

FSE has been a big part of the LGBTQ community for nearly forty years at this point. They have no doubt been a pinnacle of sexual freedom in the San Francisco area as they’ve lit up the alternative sexual part of our worlds while doing so from a consent-based point of view.

They’ve also hosted events over the years that are downright exciting to be at that have featured some of the most iconic adult film stars the world has ever known. So if you’re having a blah kind of Sunday and need something to rev your engines then Up Your Alley will definitely fill you up and then some.