Football, Beaches & Beating The Heat

Rounding up some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Sterling Walker, who even the pup in the background stopped to admire. #woof

Out country music artist Hayden Joseph watched the sun go down on Fire Island:

Chris Salvatore found respite in the cool, cool shade:

Bruno Baba and ABBA…kinda makes sense, huh?

Fitnesspapi_ and his beau beat the heat with some liplock:

J.J. Bergin and Jacob the bully enjoyed the river at Jasper National Park (be sure to swipe through):

Sam Cushing tried out some new dance moves…

…while Miguel Aquino took a more chill approach:

Okkar Min Maung rocked a crop top:

Ramon Ventura is celebrating his win as Mister Rio de Janeiro Gay 2022

Out footballer Michael Sam signed to the Barcelona Dragons as a defensive line coach in Spring, but, following the unexpected retirement of linebacker Max Nacewicz, Sam is back on the field.

Andre Chandler took a moment to size up 2022:

Randy Bear and Justin took a walk in Spain:

Out Olympian Peter Caruth celebrated his first-ever Pride this weekend (swipe through for more pics and video):