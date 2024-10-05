For Dating ‘Blind,’ These Men Sure Have the ‘Look’

Love is Blind returns for its seventh season on Netflix and… wait a minute. Isn’t it kind of a flawed concept? Yeah, you’re not getting to see your partner until you’re engaged, but the experiment is somewhat faulty when you consider the fact that the entire cast is above average in the looks department.

If you’ve never seen Love is Blind, couples go on blind dates – literally, they’re behind a wall – and develop feelings over a two-week time frame which sometimes end up in an engagement. Once engaged, the couples meet for the first time face-to-face, go on an expensive vacation and live together for a month ultimately leading up to a wedding. Then once they’re at the altar, they’re forced to decide if the love is deep enough to marry or if they need to go their separate ways.

Certain seasons are better than others, but I quite like season seven so far. It doesn’t help, of course, that all the contestants are attractive. So, I’ve decided to share their social media profiles with you. I’ve broken them up into two categories: fiancés (the ones who got engaged and will lead the entire show) and bachelors (the ones who got left in the pods but may pop up later).

Take a look and let me know who’s your favorite. Are you watching Love is Blind on Netflix? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Fiancés –

Garrett

Nick

Ramses

Stephen

Tim

Tyler

Bachelors –

Bodhdan

David

Jason

Leo

Nick

Tamar

Note: Some of the contestants have their socials set to private, hence why they are not included in the list.