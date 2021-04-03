For Her New Video, Visage Embraces Choreography From Her Favorite Film

‘It’s Gonna Be A Lovely Day’ indeed.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and music legend Michelle Visage is officially back on dance floors with brand new music. She has joined U.K. sensation Steps on their new song ‘Heartbreak In This City’, a now-remixed version of a track from Steps’ 2020 album What The Future Holds. This spectacular collaboration even filmed a music video for the track, which was choreographed by Mark Jennings. The video was shot mostly in Manchester, England (in accordance with all pandemic restrictions) while Steps member Lisa Scott-Lee filmed her own scenes in Dubai. The video itself is futuristic goodness, showcasing Visage checking in on the Steps crew at ‘Heartbreak HQ’ as a Special Agent. Heartbreaks are located, followed by sickening choreography and killer vocals; an anthem is officially born!

In a statement (via GayTimes) Visage says “To say that I’m honored to record a song with pop icons STEPS is the understatement of the year.” She went on to say “With the state of the world today, we all need music that makes us feel good, and trust me when I tell you, ‘Heartbreak In This City’ is an absolute BOP! After years of dreaming about it, for at least a moment in time, I can officially be “Michelle from Steps”! CAN SOMEONE PINCH ME PLEASE? I hope everyone loves listening to it as much as I loved recording it!”

The admiration society between Visage and the iconic U.K. group is most definitely, mutual. Steps members Ian ‘H’ Watkins said in the statement “I love ‘Heartbreak In This City’ and we thought Michelle would be PERFECT to take it to the next level. I am the world’s number one ‘Drag Race’ superfan and beside myself she’s joined us on the song!” Lisa Scott-Lee said her “voice fit the song perfectly and we’re proud she’s now our unofficial sixth member!”

On Friday April 2nd, Visage & Steps performed ‘Heartbreak In This City’ live on The Graham Norton Show (hosted by fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. judge Graham Norton) where the group & Visage spoke about their new music (the single is part of Steps’ new album What The Future Holds Part 2) and the road to this breathtaking collaboration. Visage even dropped a little tea about a piece of choreography that she added being part of her favorite film Showgirls (Nomi Malone’s now-iconic open hands in front of face maneuver) which Visage and Steps recreated in the video for this anthemic track.

