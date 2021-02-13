“For Real”-Andy Cohen “Spills The Reali-Tea” With A New Show On E!

As an Executive Producer on the entire Real Housewives franchise and the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen has made spilling the tea into an art form. Whether he is playing Plead The Fifth or simply directly asking a question that both he and the audience want answered, Cohen is able to ease an answer out of everyone from Mariah to Cher to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Now, Cohen is expanding his passion for pop culture to reality television outside of the Bravo hemisphere with his new special event series on E!, For Real: The Story Of Reality TV. (Cohen will also serve as an Executive Producer on this show)

“There’s some TV moments you never forget,” Andy previously teased “But what if we could rewind the clock and revisit them again?” The show will feature “all new inside scoop when we hear from the icons who lived it,” according to Andy, who cheekily added, “I hope you’re ready ’cause we’re gonna spill some reali-tea.” Cohen will be sitting down to chat with the Kenner-Kardashian brood ahead of their final season taping Keeping Up With The Kardashians, sits down with Holly Carter and Mona Scott-Young to celebrate Black women in reality TV. Cohen also scored a rare sit-down with several of the original cast members of MTV’s The Real World (a show which many credit with helping launch the fishbowl-style reality show style that still continues thirty years after its premiere). Cohen himself seems visibly emotional seeing members of the cast reunited for the first time in many years on-camera

Been waiting for @andy to tell the REAL story behind the rise of Reality TV? Wait no more! For Real: #TheStoryOfRealityTV, is coming to @eentertainment on March 25th! pic.twitter.com/GHuGXiWXmW — Bravo (@BravoTV) February 12, 2021

Of course, Cohen will be sitting down with some of our favorite ‘Bravo-lebrities’, past and present, to discuss their own reality show moments and the impact that they have had on our popular culture. Expect to see vintage shots of the original casts of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy & Project Runway, chats with current Real Housewives Kandi Burrus and Teresa Giudice, and catch up conversations with Bravo-lebrities like former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo.

‘For Real: The Story of Reality TV’ will premiere on Thursday, March 25 at 9/8c.