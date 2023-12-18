‘For the Love of DILFs’ Drops Exciting and Intriguing Season 2 Trailer

‘For the Love of DILFs’ recently dropped Season 2’s V intriguing trailer, and we’re about to get to know a new group of “himbos” and “daddies” who are on the search for their perfect match.

As per People, adult film actress Stormy Daniels is back to host the show, and Dr. DILF teased that Season 2 will bring “double the drama.” The trailer starts off with a montage of the sexy cast while Dr. DILF’s voiceover states:

“Meet the hottest Himbox in the world. They’re moving in the deal fashion to find that Daddy of their dreams.”

And indeed they are, but not without a lot of drama, as one of them expressed:

“the strong points of your reasonings are not for love,” to which the other responded: “I’m not a Daddy hopper like some people!”

The trailer also shows a glimpse of when Stormy apparently “left DILF mansion” because she’s “pissed.” Moreover, a press release promises that the show’s Season 2 will feature “hilarious challenges, jaw dropping fights, and heartfelt romance.”

Stormy herself also confirmed the juicy drama that awaits the viewers in the second season, revealing:

“I don’t shy away from sex or drama, and this new season of For the Love of DILFs proves it.”

‘For the Love of DILFs’ Season 2 is set to be available for streaming on OUTtv on January 23, 2024. In the meantime, you can meet the new cast of “himbos” and “daddies” by watching the trailer:

