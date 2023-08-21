Former Basketball Player Makes Bank as Gaybaitor

Sex sells. Prostitution, in some logs, is often referred to as the world’s oldest profession. Not that Grandy Glaze is a prostitute; at least, I don’t think he is. The former professional basketball player hailing from Canada was tapped as a rising star until a series of shoulder injuries sidelined his career in big sports. With nothing left at his disposal besides appearance and charisma, the 31-year-old did what everyone else does when their options suddenly become limited – he turned to mixed media and selling sex. That is where the story begins, folks.

Previously a forward for the Niagara River Lions, Mr. Glaze next found himself on popular streaming service Zeus Network while competing in a dating reality show called Bobby, I Love You. Much to the surprise of his fans accumulated during his time in sports, Grandy revealed himself as bisexual and fought for the love of gay rapper and media personality Bobby Lytes. Although his efforts were fruitful, Grandy – now nicknamed Hercules – came in third place. While he failed to make Bobby his beau, he did walk away from Zeus Network with a ton of new fans who wanted to see more of him, primarily with as little clothes on as physically possible.

Advertisement

And, hey, I’m one of them.

Since his brush with reality TV fame, Grandy – whom I will refer to as Hercules going forward – has hit the ground running in terms of turning his 15 minutes in the spotlight into a whole hour. You can find him in skits on the most popular gay-themed YouTube channels. He was named Male Model of the Year by BET earlier in 2023. He also performs in Vivica A Fox’s male revue Black Magic Live. Let me not forget to mention his OnlyFans account, where you can subscribe to all the juicy content within for just $10 a month. The final addition to his resume is perhaps where a source of conflict arises. It’s obvious that none of us would kick Hercules out of bed, but would he even desire to be there in the first place?

Advertisement

Many have accused him of gaybaiting.

It’s true that none of us have access to his personal life, and more importantly, have no way of knowing the truth that sits in his heart. It’s quite possible that he came out as bisexual long before joining the cast of Bobby, I Love You, but for the sake of this article, I had trouble finding an official coming out announcement. Not that Hercules needs to make one because it’s none of anyone’s business. Hercules never minced words on reality TV, either. A constant source of contention on ‘Bobby’ was that he had a very recent ex-girlfriend waiting for him at home should things not work out. Ah, the beauty of being bisexual. Having the ability to do what you want with literally whomever you want sounds amazing. However, many are left wondering if he’s baiting dicks for clicks.

Advertisement

Examining his social media, modeling pages and OnlyFans content shows that he never has penetrative sex with men. You can, however, find loads of videos of Hercules plowing the female gender. He’ll model alongside dudes, with or without clothes, and even jerk off with them for premium content, but when has he actually been on camera doing anything more than a quick kiss? His market to gay fans is sizeable indeed, but they are the ones calling him out as a gaybaitor the most. Rumor has it, he’ll often make announcements that he’s smashing man ass and to subscribe to his OnlyFans, only for it to be a roundabout way of insinuating sex. Of course, subscribers don’t know this until viewing the content.

Some of his tweets have also raised questions. Peep them below.

Advertisement

Honestly is I go a head with it I think imma just get my dick sucked simply cuz I don’t know or really care to know how to suck a dick guys 😂 TAG A CREATOR U THINK CAN AND WOULD SUCK ME UP NICE FOR MY NEXT COLLAB — Hercules The DemiGawd 💯 (@model_noel) August 8, 2023

Fuckin skinny bitches does some for a dudes ego…shit make ya dick look huge. I’d rather a big girl make my shit disappear tho. “Where to phat friend at? She cute@ 😜😂😂😂 — Hercules The DemiGawd 💯 (@model_noel) May 5, 2023

Advertisement

Primarily, I assume it’s the “don’t know and don’t care to know” that put a couple panties in a bunch. Sure, there’s such thing as an asexual person, and oftentimes they don’t partake in intercourse. However, if you see any of Hercules’ content then you know he’s far from asexual. Or if he’s not asexual, maybe he’s just a – gasp – very lackluster partner in the sack when it comes to men. One can really go round and round on a nonstop merry go round on this topic. Maybe he has sex with men behind closed doors and chooses not to broadcast it. Maybe his preference to women far exceeds his preference to men. Or maybe the truth is that he is just a big, very attractive, nice dick’ed gaybaitor. Or, hey, maybe it’s not any of anyone’s business to assume or force him to make public statements.

I enjoyed Hercules’ tenure on ‘Bobby’ and respect his hustle after the cameras stopped rolling. He’s funny, charismatic and softspoken. At the end of the day, his bank account is his responsibility only. I don’t like to play into the game of gay men not being able to thirst after straight men. No one, absolutely no one, can deny that Hercules isn’t a prime cut of beef, and I wish he’d pound me into mashed potatoes. If he’s attractive, I’m going to look. Dozens of you are going to gander at Grandy, too. So, what’s the problem here? If he is a gaybaitor, how does this effect the world around you? Simply don’t subscribe to any of his pages if what this man does in his free time bothers you that deeply. The only reason I’m covering this topic is because I see it being discussed all over the internet when I search for this hottie.

Do you feel he’s gaybaiting? If so, why does it bother you? Let’s discuss in the comments!