Former Child Country Singer Billy Gilman Ties the Knot with Partner

Congratulations are in order for former The Voice season 11 runner-up Billy Gilman and his partner Anthony Carbone!

In an exclusive interview with People, The Rhode Island native and his partner talked about wanting to have the simplest wedding requests:

“To keep it simple, with the closest core of our family and friends who have watched our love story grow every single day.”

The country singer first came out in 2014 after close friend Ty Herndon came out. At the time, Gilman said of coming out:

“Today a fellow country artist and friend made it easier for me to make this video, and I wanted my fans who have stuck by me for many, many years to know.”

Just a few days ago, the two-time Grammy-nominated singer tied the knot with his partner, Anthony Carbone, after they met through mutual friends in 2022. Reflecting on the proposal, Carbone shared that he bought the rings at just 18 years old during a trip with friends to Aruba, recalling:

“These will be the rings for the love of my life one day.”

It’s heartwarming that he held onto both rings—one silver and one gold—and used them to propose to Gilman in September 2023. The proposal took place at a Pam Tillis concert, the very artist who inspired Gilman to start his music career. Gilman fondly remembers their engagement, saying he finally felt “safe” and that he had found his “home.”

Talking about Gilman, Carbone shares:

“Not only is he the love of my life, but he became my best friend in that moment, and to me, that’s, I think, the basis of everything, and I think that’s how everything should start.”

The lovely couple celebrated with an intimate ceremony, inviting 115 guests, mostly close friends and family, in a beautiful 45-acre horse farm in Rhode Island. Gilman shared that they wanted to keep things simple and fun, saying, “We want good people, great food, and great music. That’s it. What else do you need?” Adding a special touch to the ceremony, Gilman’s long-time best friend, Kim Bruna, officiated, making the day even more meaningful.

If there’s anything to take away from Gilman and Carbone’s beautiful relationship, it’s that a solid friendship forms a strong foundation for a lifelong, loving partnership.

Source: People, Billboard