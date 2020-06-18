Former Co-Host Of ‘The View’ Announces “I’s Married Now!”

Raven-Symoné, who first found fame as a child star on The Cosby Show in the late 1980s, announced on her social media Thursday that she married her girlfriend, Miranda Maday, in a private backyard ceremony.

“I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” wrote the 34-year-old actress. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!”

The former child star’s full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman.

She closed the announcement adding, “Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Shortly before sharing the big news, the former co-host of The View teased her 2.1 million Instagram followers with the message, “So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!”

The That’s So Raven star’s new wife followed Symoné’s big announcement with a post of her own captioned, “8PM ~ my wife for life.” Maday included a gif of the couple embracing during the ceremony.

“Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” wrote Symoné in a follow-up post with what appears to be a reference to the ongoing COVID-19 health threat.

Following her childhood roles on The Cosby Show (1989-1992) and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper (1993-1997), Symoné successfully segued into her teens starring in the hit Disney Channel series, That’s So Raven for four seasons (2003-2007).

She garnered strong reviews for her star turn as ‘Deloris van Cartier’ in the Broadway musical Sister Act marking her debut on the Great White Way. She also appeared in several feature films over the years including two Dr. Doolittle movies with Eddie Murphy for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination.

The multi-hyphenate performer has also scored success in the music industry releasing several solo albums.

In May 2015, she was announced as a replacement co-host for the long-running gabfest, The View. But in October 2016, she said she would soon be leaving the ABC talk show and teased a return to television acting.

Raven’s Home, a spin-off of her earlier series, debuted in July 2017 on the Disney Channel and has aired three seasons. The show has already been picked up for a fourth season.

Symoné told the world in 2012 she considered her sexual orientation private tweeting, “I’m not one for a public display of my life.”

But then, in August 2013, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that struck down parts of the heinous Defense of Marriage Act which denied federal recognition of same-sex marriage, the actress tweeted, “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you!”

I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you — Raven-Symonè (@ravensymone) August 2, 2013

And now, she has.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

(source: CNN)