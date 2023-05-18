Former Disney Star Dan Benson Opens Up About OnlyFans Fame

Dan Benson recently opened up about being recognized as an OnlyFans creator, rather than being known as a former Disney star.

During an appearance on Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast, the 35-year-old actor shared that he had never been recognized as Dan Benson during his Disney days. He played the role of Zeke Beakerman in the show ‘Wizards of Waverly Place,’ and he eventually opened an OnlyFans account in response to his nude photos being leaked in 2018.

“I was waiting in line for a ride, and someone on the ride turns to me and goes, like, ‘Dan Benson, I love you!’ And I go, ‘What the…?’ Because that’s never happened to me before,” Benson recalled on the podcast.

He continued,

“Even at the height of Disney, when I was on Wizards of Waverly Place, no one knew my actual name. They just were like, ‘Zeke! The funny, goofy one! I know you!’”

The actor further expressed how it feels to be recognized for doing OnlyFans, stating:

“So, it’s a really weird experience now to be kind of way more famous than I was before just because I made this extreme choice into doing more, like, sex work.”

And as for his leaked nude pics, Benson candidly admitted:

“Boy, I was bad at taking nudes back then. I’m good at it now. But back then? Yeah, I sent out nude pictures that weren’t even good. I see them all like, ‘Oh, boy!’ I’m not even upset they’re out there. I’m upset that those are the ones that are out there.”

