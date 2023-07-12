Former Disney Star Dan Benson Reveals His Limit on OnlyFans

Dan Benson has gained popularity after joining OnlyFans and posting sensual content online. Despite his raunchy posts, he recently revealed that there’s one thing he wouldn’t do on the NSFW platform.

“I’m not going to have sex with men on camera because everyone wants to see it,” the 35-year-old former Disney star told Page Six.

He explained,

“I don’t want to look back in 10 years and go, ‘OK, I made all this money, I got all this fame because of this, but goddamn it, I was doing all these things that made me feel uncomfortable just for that.'”

Moreover, Benson estimated that his subscribers on OnlyFans are “99 percent” gay men. He also admitted to “pushing my boundaries of things I’m comfortable with” when it comes to creating adult content.

“I am straight. I’m very comfortable making content for gay men. I specifically make content for gay men,” the OnlyFans star further noted.

He also shared that making content for his subscribers became a learning curve for him in terms of gay culture. Benson admitted,

“It’s specifically not my thing, but I totally get it, and I’ve also learned what they’re looking for in terms of what really attracts gay men.”

