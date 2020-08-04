Former Glee Star Kevin McHale Unintentionally Food Poisoned His Boyfriend

Many of us know Kevin McHale from his time playing Artie Abrams on the hit show, Glee. While it may or may not be news, McHale came out as gay in 2018.

#NoTearsLeftToCry is gayer than me and I ACCEPT. Ty @ArianaGrande. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) April 20, 2018

McHale, also, has released a solo EP complete with a steamy music video for his single, ‘James Dean.’

If you are not following his Twitter or TikTok, you are missing out on some interesting content.

On TikTok, McHale posts the random short reacts to Glee.

Promotes voter registration and political commentary.

Filming his boyfriend, Austin McKenzie, twerking to the Shark Tank end credit music.

Responding to a Glee fan’s questions on what he did during the show’s dance rehearsals.

McHale also served up his own thirst trap when he was dancing to a Taylor Swift song that was taken off his video.

On Saturday, August 1st, McHale started on an interesting series of tweets.

He’s asleep because I poisoned him! https://t.co/CPARYtWWJW — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 2, 2020

Which led to his boyfriend changing the bio on his Twitter account.

Guess he woke up from his nap — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 2, 2020

The next day McHale posted a green screen video of his original tweet with an interesting choice of music.

