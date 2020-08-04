Former Glee Star Kevin McHale Unintentionally Food Poisoned His Boyfriend

HOT

Screenshots from Kevin McHale’s TikTok videos (photo credit: Kevin McHale Official TikTok page)

Many of us know Kevin McHale from his time playing Artie Abrams on the hit show, Glee.  While it may or may not be news, McHale came out as gay in 2018.

McHale, also, has released a solo EP complete with a steamy music video for his single, ‘James Dean.’

If you are not following his Twitter or TikTok, you are missing out on some interesting content.

On TikTok, McHale posts the random short reacts to Glee.

@mrkevinmchale

WHAAAATT JUST HAPPENED?! #glee

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

@mrkevinmchale

Prepping for the next glee recap podcast and…TF?! Artie out here wilin’! #glee

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

Promotes voter registration and political commentary.

@mrkevinmchale

Not me still in bed #PetsOfTikTok #RegisterToVote #trump #biden2020

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

@mrkevinmchale

Story Time: #trumpsupporter edition

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

Filming his boyfriend, Austin McKenzie, twerking to the Shark Tank end credit music.

@mrkevinmchale

When your bf’s new quarantine obsession is Shark Tank. #sharktank #homo #boyfriend

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

Responding to a Glee fan’s questions on what he did during the show’s dance rehearsals.

@mrkevinmchale

#duet with @mallorysingletary

♬ original sound – mallorysingletary

McHale also served up his own thirst trap when he was dancing to a Taylor Swift song that was taken off his video.

@mrkevinmchale

Is this how you #folklore? #folkwhore ?

♬ original sound – mrkevinmchale

On Saturday, August 1st, McHale started on an interesting series of tweets.

Which led to his boyfriend changing the bio on his Twitter account.

The next day McHale posted a green screen video of his original tweet with an interesting choice of music.

@mrkevinmchale

poisoned my bf

♬ Nobody’s Perfect – The Greatest Hit Squad

 

Sources: Kevin McHale Official Twitter Page, Kevin McHale Official TikTok Page

 

 

