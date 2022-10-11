Former Grammy Nominee Covers Iconic British Showtune

If you’re a fan of musical theater, this one’s for you!

Adam Lambert immediately shot to fame after placing second during American Idol‘s eighth season in 2009. In the same year, he received his first and only (so far) top 10 hit with ‘Whataya Want from Me,’ which was fueled by the success of his debut album. The former Grammy Nominee has released several albums in recent years, my personal favorite being ‘The Original High,’ but none of them were able to achieve much mainstream success. Luckily, touring as the front man for iconic rock band Queen since 2017 has kept Lambert in the public eye.

The man with the legendary voice recently released his cover of ‘Mad About the Boy,’ which was supported by a performance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. Watch the classic revision of the tune first made famous by Dinah Washington.

This is prime gay real estate, honestly. A gay singer is singing a showtune while two men dance together to a track created by another gay man (Noel Coward).

This could totally serve as a staple in the next James Bond movie, too!

Lambert’s cover of ‘Mad About the Boy’ serves as a promotional tool to support the upcoming documentary Mad About the Boy: The Noel Coward Story. The documentary, slated for release sometime in 2023, focuses on the life and career of English playwright, composer, director, actor and singer Noel Coward, who passed away in 1973.

Coward left behind a lengthy resume in theater, highlighted mostly by his contributions to plays Hay Fever, Private Lives, Design for Living, Present Laughter and Blithe Spirit. ‘Mad About the Boy’ is the signature song from one of Coward’s plays, Words and Music.

The forthcoming documentary is directed by Oscar Nominee Barnaby Thompson, most known for his work on Wayne’s World and Spice World.

We’ll keep an eye out for that film, but for now, here’s a stupid recording of Lamber’s ‘Mad About the Boy.’