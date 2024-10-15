Former Hockey Player, Rising Reality Star Gone Way Too Soon

Sad news coming out of Finland today…

Janne Puhakka, the country’s first openly gay professional hockey player, is reportedly deceased after his estranged husband shot him at home on October 13, 2024. He was just 29-years-old at the time of his passing.

On top of his contribution to gay world history, Puhakka is known for his professional hockey career which ended with retirement in 2018. During his time on the ice, he played as a left wing for teams including Espoo Blues, Espoo United, TUTO Hockey and Rapaces de Gap.

Janne publicly came out as gay in 2019.

Worse yet, sources are indicating that his murderer was none other than his own estranged husband. If Instagram photos are factual, it appears that the couple – including Rolf Nordmo, age 66 – tied the knot in July 2023… and separated in September 2024.

While being vetted as a suspect due to his proximity, Rolf admitted during a routine interrogation that he murdered the former hockey star with a shot gun because the younger man broke off their relationship.

It remains to be seen if this will fall under “crime of passion” or “premeditated murder.”

In the months/years before his death, Janne Puhakka published a memoir, Ulos Kopista, and co-starred in the Dutch version of reality show ‘The Traitors.’ The network is currently declining to air the final episode of the season out of respect for Puhakka.

Here’s hoping there’s passages in his memoir that give comfort to his family, friends and fans during this difficult time. RIP, sir.

Source: People