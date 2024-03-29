Former Idol Hottie Jim Verraros Wants You to Sizzle

We have a few chilly weeks left until Spring, but Chicago’s Jim Verraros is doing his best to keep us warm at night… through the computer, of course. The 41-year-old out hottie is giving fans thirst trap after thirst trap after thirst trap – not that anyone is complaining. It’s community service, really.

When he’s not enjoying the married life, exploring Chicago’s nightlife or doing something with computer technology that I don’t quite understand, Jim is a Crossfit enthusiast and part time competitor. That’s probably how he gets such a rockin’ bod!

Oh, yeah. He’s also a former American Idol finalist, having placed 9th during the show’s inaugural season in 2002. Since then, he’s released two albums and a slew of singles. He’s notched two tunes on major national charts; technically three if you count his inclusion on the gold-certified Idol season 1 compilation.

You Turn It On, one of his earlier songs from 2005, hit #21 on the Billboard Dance Chart. Take My Bow, released in 2023, was internationally successful and peaked at #5 on UK’s Dance Club Chart.

Recently, Verraros paid homage to his acting career when the Eating Out series hit a milestone 20 years since being in cinemas. While the hunk hasn’t acted since 2008, he’s stated previously that he’s not completely retired from the medium. And he hasn’t retired from being on camera, either.

Do you want to hear the second single? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/3ztOSrWgG5 — JV (@jcv_1983) March 8, 2024

