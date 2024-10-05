Former Nickelodeon Star Ross Hull Is Now a Hunk & We’re HERE FOR IT!

Ross Hull is known for playing the role of Chris Sheppard in the sitcom ‘Student Bodies’, as well as for portraying the character of Gary, the leader of the Midnight Society, in the TV series ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’.

Hull was born on August 25, 1975 in Montreal, Quebec. He began his acting career in 1987, with his debut film ‘Nowhere to Hide’. Aside from ‘Student Bodies’ and ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’, he has also appeared in a couple of other films and television shows, including ‘Ready or Not’, ‘Mutant X’ and ‘Stargate: Atlantis’, among others.

The former Nickelodeon star graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Radio and Television Arts from Ryerson University in Toronto, as well as completed the Meteorology Program from Mississippi State University. Fast forward to the present, and he is now a multi-market meteorologist for Global News.

Moreover, Hull is an out gay man. In a 2014 interview with HNGN, he opened up about being out of the closet, stating:

“As for being ‘out,’ I think that’s all a part of being comfortable with who you are and that ultimately helps you in all aspects of life. It’s not always easy to get to that point though, which is why a supportive community always helps as well as knowing that others have taken that path (with success) before you.”

