Former Porn Star Cut from Video Due to Sexuality?

How could you drop this fine-looking man?!

In obscure entertainment news you may have missed, rapper DaBaby, age 31, is under fire once again for his treatment of the gay community. This time, his offense is cutting a gay porn star from his latest music video when the actor’s sexuality became common knowledge on set.

Advertisement

This is his second decision made in poor tasted. According to AllHipHop, the rapper made comments at a concert in 2021 that included:

If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then let put your cellphone light up. If you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, then put your cellphone light up.

The level of arrogance is unsightly. Not only is a public statement like that damaging to an entire community, but it continues the false narrative that HIV is a death sentence. But, hey, DaBaby has five arrests for assault – including a shooting and one against a woman – so his level of education is definitely under question to begin with.

Advertisement

Back to the gay porn star…

His stage name is Mustang, and he worked for Next Door Studios primarily in the mid 2010s. Although it looks like he left the business around 2016, some reports state that he made a return to the scene just last year.

Mustang now works as a model, certified personal trainer, event host and gogo dancer. He’s taken his talents all the way from PornHub to BET and has appeared in television shows including The Braxtons and Sistas.

Advertisement

Mustang alleges that he was cut from the music video due to his sexual identity. To play devil’s advocate, it’s not uncommon for whole performances to be cut from productions due to runtime, continuity, behind-the-scenes error or overall bad chemistry. However, given DaBaby’s track record with gay people, it looks like Mustang’s statements have some level of merit.

In an Instagram story posted yesterday, the fitness enthusiast commented on the whole drama by writing:

Advertisement

They definitely cut me from the whole video because people couldn’t congratulate or applaud me, but had to bring attention to my sexuality, which had nothing to do with the video or my performance. To all the people who went out of their way to expose a part of my life that didn’t have anything to do with this project – thank you for getting me canceled.

Oof. Someone’s spicy. And rightfully so!

Advertisement

Hopefully Mustang was still compensated for his day/days on set. With his work ethic and ability to perform in all forms of media and entertainment, I don’t think he’s going to be hurting for further opportunities. On to the next one!

But before you go… Let’s take another look at this beautiful man!

Sources: AllHipHop, HotNewHipHop

Advertisement