Former Pro Footballer Nicola Porcella Comes Out on Reality TV

Nicola Porcella recently came out as pansexual on the reality TV show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México,’ which is basically the Mexican version of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

Porcella is a former professional football player who eventually rose to fame as an actor, television host and reality star. He has appeared in a couple of reality TV shows, including ‘Todo Por Amor’ and ‘Ven, Baila, Quinceañera’.

Not to mention, he also won in the competition series ‘Esto Es Guerra’ (This Is War). More recently, the 35-year-old Peruvian reality star opened up about his sexuality with two of his co-stars in ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’.

The cast members whom he confided with were trans influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano. During their heart-to-heart, Porcella revealed that he is not heterosexual, stating:

“Hi, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual,” while holding hands with his cast mates.

After coming out, the actor and reality star received heartwarming support from his co-stars and viewers. Moreover, he has an 11-year-old son with makeup artist Francesca Lazo. ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ is currently ongoing, and Porcella is still competing in the show.

On that note, let’s celebrate this hottie’s coming out by admiring some of his thirst traps, shall we?

