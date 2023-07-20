Former Rugby Player Ben Cohen to Debut As an Actor in LGBTQ+ Series

Ben Cohen has been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community for a long time now, and he will soon be debuting as an actor in the LGBTQ+ series ‘Patterns’.

As per Socialite Life, the plot of the show reads:

“In mini-narratives, the British camp comedy explores several unique themes that make up the lives of LGBTQ+ people and their allies, including family dynamics, coming out, dating, therapy, and surviving an existential crisis.”

In 2011, Cohen launched the Ben Cohen StandUp Foundation, which aims to fight against bullying towards children who might be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. Moreover, he touched on the subject of allyship and his experience acting in ‘Patterns’.

“When I first read the script for Patterns, I knew I needed to be a part of the series as it spoke to my life-long allyship with the LGBTQ+ community. Also, I have always been a bit curious about appearing in front of the camera as an actor. The first scene I filmed for Patterns was even more nerve-wracking than when I played for England the first time!,” the 44-year-old English activist and former rugby player shared in a recent interview with the outlet.

‘Patterns’ is set to premiere exclusively on Dekkoo on July 27.

Source: socialitelife.com