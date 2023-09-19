Former Skier Gus Kenworthy Admits to Having Body Dysmorphia

Gus Kenworthy recently opened up about how he views his own body, as well as his status on being a sex symbol.

“I don’t think I have the perfect body. I have absolute body dysmorphia, the same way that every gay person does,” the 31-year-old British-American former freestyle skier admitted in a new interview with Attitude.

He continued explaining,

“There are moments where I’m, like, super happy with how my body looks and I’m being stricter about what I’m eating and better with my training.”

“And then there are moments where I’m not feeling good about it. And the way that Instagram works is that’s probably not the time I’m going to post a photo. So it creates this kind of distorted version of reality,” Kenworthy further shared.

The ‘American Horror Story’ actor also admitted that he’s “flattered” to be considered as a sex symbol, expressing:

“In terms of being viewed as sexual, I don’t care. I’m flattered and fine with it. I’m a very, very sexual person and I’m very open about it.”

Moreover, he recently starred in Karin Ann’s two-part conceptual video for her song, “A Stranger With My Face”. You can watch Kenworthy in the official music video below:

Source: attitude.co.uk