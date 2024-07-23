Former Teen Heartthrob is a Dilf Now (And Still Acting!)

What the hell ever happened to Sean Faris?

During the mid-2000s, Texas native Sean Faris was a teen heartthrob thanks to his parts in Pearl Harbor, Sleepover, Yours Mine Ours and lead roles in Life as We Know It and Never Back Down.

Advertisement

He was a model, and even took a shot at serving as a producer in the mid-2010s, but then I lost track of him as a fan. He was undeniably talented, had a great body (and great body of work) and a unique appearance that set him apart from the pack.

So, what has he been up to in the last decade?

Now a married father of one, Sean has continued acting – most noticeably with large character arcs in television shows like Reunion, The Vampire Diaries and Pretty Little Liars. He’s also done a fair share of independent action and horror films.

Advertisement

Although he still makes sporadic appearances in movies, in recent years he’s spent most of his enjoying fatherhood, enjoying the outdoors and making convention appearances to meet and greet fans. He’s only 42 years young, so it’s too early to throw in the towel just yet. Unless he’s taking the towel off?

And, since this is a gay website, you should really check out his early career roles in Undressed and Brotherhood 2: Young Warlocks. You’ll thank me for it later, I promise!

Are you a fan of Sean Faris? Do you feel like he never quite made it to “the top”? Comment and let me know! And, just for record’s sake, Mr. Faris identifies as straight. I just thought I’d see if he has any gay fans remaining out there!