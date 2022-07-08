Fort Lauderdale Offers Sure Heat Up Summer Travel & Cool Your Wallet

Summers feel different here in Fort Lauderdale, different than when many of the tourists are here in the Fall, Winter, and Spring. It’s beautiful any time of the year, but if you don’t live here, most of you may come here when it’s not so pretty weather-wise where you call home.

Summer time here, there’s less traffic, a little less congestion, and that’s about it. It’s still paradise and still so gay gay gay. What also is great is there’s a “Summer of Savings” to enjoy with LauderDeals, an event I and my wallet, mind, body, and belly look forward to every year.

Visit Lauderdale’s annual summer savings program LauderDeals is back with deals and discounts on hotels and attractions. Most of the hotel and attraction deals run from June 1 to September 30 with some extending through the end of the year. Increased demand for hotel and vacation rentals this year as well as inflation means that prices are higher, so those deals are even more desirable this summer.

I always love Summer down here as the LauderDeals mean that I can get great travel incentives while staying right at home. It’s also a great time to check out one or more of the local hotels and its amenities, not only for an awesome staycation, but also to know what I may wish to recommend my friends and family to stay at when my guest room is not available. I start my search over at VisitLauderdale.com/deals as it’s not just a guide for tourists but locals, too.

LauderDeals (just a taste of the options)

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hopes to lure both locals and visitors from outside Greater Fort Lauderdale with its Ultimate Beach Staycation that includes a waived resort charge, 50 percent off valet parking and a late checkout.

So, yes, that last one for the W Fort Lauderdale was a wellness/fitness offer, and there are others that will get your body moving. Head over to Things To Do Deals and you will find activities like Jet Ski Tours, or tours of Flamingo Gardens, History Fort Lauderdale, Sun & Fun Cycles. I cannot always decide immediately and yes, some activities are weather permitting so the South Florida Adventure Pass with unlimited admission to multiple attractions is an annual delight to have.

As someone who lives here, I do look for the deals that are year round, but most LauderDeals are offered from June 1 through September 30, which helps me plan my summer weekend activities.

Dine Out Lauderdale

Yes, in Fort Lauderdale, it seems many have the summer bod year round, but a girl’s still gotta eat!

Dine Out Lauderdale, your entrée into Greater Fort Lauderdale’s culinary scene, takes place this year during August and September. Diners will enjoy the very best tastes of Greater Fort Lauderdale at some of the area’s top restaurants by taking advantage of taste-tempting meals, all with at least three courses, for $35 or $45.

If you’ve been to Fort Lauderdale before, you know there are some great eating spots everywhere, but during Dine Out Lauderdale, I’m all for something that will help me explore more and add to my every growing list of what makes my belly happy. I might just have to start systematically visiting all of these below and find the best options for me.

Goodness! I’ve only been to 9 of these and I live here. Time to get busy!

Spa Days

If you cannot get behind this celebration of wellness and happiness, I don’t know who you are! I look forward to this part the most our of all the LauderDeals. Spa Days is a blessing, a bonus, and a discount.

Also taking place during August and September, Spa Days tempts those in need of self-care with great prices on specialty treatments, some starting for as low as $99. Restaurant and spa treatment menus will be posted closer to the August 1 start date, along with all the other deals at visitlauderdale.com/deals.

Some Spa Days deals actually have already begun as they had start dates of June 1st, so make sure to read all the offerings for the dates and what they entail.

There’s a great deal more to be had than mentioned above. Some deals are good just for Florida residents, some are special for first responders, and some for military veterans. Definitely check out all the offerings and see if you could add one to your next summer excursion to Greater Fort Lauderdale or if you’re already here, something to get you out of the house this summer.

Hope to see you soon! Couples massage anyone?

Find more information at visitlauderdale.com and follow @VisitLauderdale on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.