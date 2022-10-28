Fortune Feimster Talks New Netflix Comedy Special ‘Good Fortune’

Two years after releasing her debut comedy special Sweet & Salty on Netflix, stand-up comedian and actress Fortune Feimster is picking up where she left off with her next one, Good Fortune.

Filmed at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater and directed by Manny Rodriguez, Good Fortune expands of Feimster’s confessional brand of comedy and how she’s different than what meets the eye. The beloved LGBTQ sensation charms the audience by sharing uproarious stories from her life and reflecting on her own good fortune, which includes bumping into Jason Momoa, getting iced, and receiving a mind-blowing butt massage.

She also includes some big life events like falling in love with her wife and the extravagant proposal she planned that didn’t go as expected.

Executive produced by Feimster, Good Fortune is now available to stream on Netflix. She took some time to talk more about it, as well as her style of comedy and upcoming projects with Instinct.

Fortune Feimster…