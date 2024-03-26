‘Foundation’ Actor Lee Pace Celebrates 45th with a Steamy Swim

Lee Pace turned 45 on March 25, and he celebrated his birthday with a dip in the pool — looking like a fine wine…

The first photo shows the actor in a simple white t-shirt and black shorts with a wide smile on his face. The next three pics are of him shirtless, wet and glistening under the sun while enjoying his very special day.

“45 and alive,” Pace simply wrote on the caption.

Meanwhile, the comments are filled with celebration and admiration for the ‘Foundation’ star, and here are some of them:

“Happy birthday. Aging suits you. Like the finest of wines. Getting better and better,” actress Anna Friel wrote

“hbd husband,” MTV commented.

“Happy Birthday Lee!!,” ‘Fellow Travelers’ star Matt Bomer greeted.

“Sitting here and hoping to be as hot as this man when I’ll turn 45,” Instagram user @gunester.s also wrote.

You can see Pace’s birthday thirst traps here:

Speaking of which, he previously shared his thoughts on the idea of thirst traps, which he has a positive view on.

“I love the way the internet has developed its own language, and ‘thirst trap’ so perfectly describes that phenomenon,” he stated in a July 2023 interview with Interview Magazine.

Moreover, the actor is known for playing the role of Thranduil the Elvenking in ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, as well as for portraying the character of the galactic emperor Brother Day in the sci-fi series ‘Foundation’, which is available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Sources: interviewmagazine.com, en.wikipedia.org